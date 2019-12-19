NYS Law Sets New Requirements For School Fire Inspections

By Allison Dunne 49 seconds ago
  • City of Poughkeepsie Fire Chief Mark Johnson

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to ensure qualified individuals perform school fire inspections.

The bill requires both public and private schools to request inspections from the local fire departments or certified fire inspectors. The legislation also provides schools with flexibility in meeting the public notice requirements associated with these inspections and eliminates the "hold harmless" provision which has allowed inspectors who made errors on inspection reports to evade liability. Democrat Kenneth Zebrowski, who sponsored the bill in the Assembly, says the measure overhauls the process to ensure every school is inspected, by only qualified individuals, with accountability and enforcement. Democrat David Carlucci sponsored the bill in the Senate.

Tags: 
fire inspections
fire departments
school fire inspections
State Senator David Carlucci
Kenneth Ze

Related Content

Coalition Takes Issue With Rockland's Fire Inspections At Private Schools

By Allison Dunne Jun 2, 2016

An attorney representing a newly-formed coalition of yeshivas has complained to the New York state Education Department about the Rockland County Executive’s approach to fire safety inspections at private schools. The county executive makes no apologies, saying safety is his number one concern. 

Search For Next Saratoga Springs Fire Chief To Begin Next Week

By Dec 6, 2018
City of Saratoga Springs

With the recent retirement announcement by Saratoga Springs’ fire chief, the city will begin interviewing for a new chief next week.

NY Law Allows Voters To Receive Emails From Boards Of Elections

By Allison Dunne Nov 29, 2019
Vote Here sign
WAMC photo by Patrick Garrett

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill that allows for email communication to voters. Emails would be in addition to postal mail.