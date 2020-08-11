NYS DEC Finishes Campground Improvements In The Catskills

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has completed improvements at a campground in the Catskills, in Ulster County.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says updates to the Kenneth L. Wilson Campground and Day Use Area in Mount Tremper will make the campground more accessible to people of all abilities. He says DEC invested $476,000 to design and construct infrastructure improvements to campground’s shower house and three comfort stations. Plus, many of the improvements will help decrease the campground’s environmental footprint by reducing water and energy consumption, such as with energy efficient windows, doors and LED lighting and on-demand hot water systems.