NYS Certifies Three Additional Climate Smart Communities

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
    The Town of Philipstown, in partnership with the Ecological Citizens Project, Inc. and ICLEI USA, Community Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory report
    Courtesy of the Town of Philipstown

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced another round of Climate Smart Communities. These communities are taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build local climate resilience.

The three communities meet criteria for bronze-level certification. The Town of New Lebanon in Columbia County completed a natural resources inventory, a climate vulnerability assessment focused on seasonal drought and set up a bicycle recycling program. Since June, the program has refurbished 40 donated bikes and repaired 20 others for community members. The Village of Irvington in Westchester County completed a flood mitigation plan and an energy audit of the historic village hall building. The Town of Philipstown in Putnam County completed a government operations greenhouse gas inventory and a community choice aggregation program. The town also established an open space conservation overlay district that helps to conserve natural areas within the town. There are now 65 certified Climate Smart Communities in New York.

