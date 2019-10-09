NYS Bill Enables Distillery To Move Forward In Putnam County

By Allison Dunne 3 minutes ago
  • Flickr

Two New York state lawmakers from the Hudson Valley say Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed their bill to help establish a distillery in Putnam County.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and Democratic state Senator Pete Harckham say the bill allows the Alexandrion Group, Romania’s largest spirits producer, to press ahead with constructing a distillery in Carmel, with a tasting room and visitor’s center. Byrne says the distillery will help provide an economic boost to the community and a new stream of revenue to Putnam County. The Alexandrion Group estimates it will invest about $40 million to construct the more than 118,000 square-foot facility, it’s first in the U.S. and among the largest on the East Coast. Harckham says the distillery will bring more than 100 jobs and new tax revenue to the town.

Tags: 
distillery
Alexandrion Group
spirits
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne
State Senator Pete Harckham

Related Content

Food Friday: Cocktails, Distilling & Spirits

  It’s happy hour here on Food Friday. We’re going to delve into the wonderful world of cocktails, distilling and spirits. We have some connoisseurs of liquid intelligence in the studio. John Fischer, professor at the Culinary Institute of America is here, as is Gable Erenzo, the proprietor of the Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery in Gardiner, New York.

Regional Taste NY Summit Was Held In The Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne Nov 3, 2013

The Hudson Valley was the site for a regional Beer, Wine & Spirits Summit.

Two NYS Lawmakers Call On Commission To Close Double-Dipping Loophole

By Allison Dunne Sep 7, 2018
Flickr

Two New York state assemblymen from the Hudson Valley are asking a commission to close what they say is an egregious loophole.

Mario Cuomo Bridge Comes Up During Cuomo-Nixon Debate

By Allison Dunne Aug 30, 2018
Courtesy of the NYS Thruway Authority

One topic raised during New York’s gubernatorial Democratic primary debate was the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The candidates were asked about the name as well as the future of tolls on the new bridge that connects Rockland and Westchester Counties.

Some Lawmakers Aim To Amend NY Bridge Name

By Allison Dunne Jun 11, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Last-ditch efforts are under way to add “Tappan Zee” to the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.  Bills in the Assembly and Senate are backed by nearly 110,000 petition signatures, though the measures are not very far along in the legislative process and the session ends next week.