NYS Bill Enables Distillery To Move Forward In Putnam County

Two New York state lawmakers from the Hudson Valley say Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed their bill to help establish a distillery in Putnam County.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and Democratic state Senator Pete Harckham say the bill allows the Alexandrion Group, Romania’s largest spirits producer, to press ahead with constructing a distillery in Carmel, with a tasting room and visitor’s center. Byrne says the distillery will help provide an economic boost to the community and a new stream of revenue to Putnam County. The Alexandrion Group estimates it will invest about $40 million to construct the more than 118,000 square-foot facility, it’s first in the U.S. and among the largest on the East Coast. Harckham says the distillery will bring more than 100 jobs and new tax revenue to the town.