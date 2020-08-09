 NYS Assemblyman Wants State To Prevent Future Dry Ice Shortages | WAMC

NYS Assemblyman Wants State To Prevent Future Dry Ice Shortages

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Central Hudson Dry Ice and Water Distribution, August 6, 2020
    Central Hudson Dry Ice and Water Distribution, August 6, 2020
    Courtesy of Central Hudson

A New York state Assemblyman is urging the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to do something about a dry ice shortage.

After Tropical Storm Isaias left large portions of the Hudson Valley with widespread power outages, utility companies announced they had limited dry ice to hand out to customers. Usually during prolonged outages, utilities distribute dry ice and bottled water. Central Hudson, for example, switched to handing out regular ice this week. Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has written to the Emergency Services Department commissioner, asking him to review the circumstances around the dry ice storage and develop a plan of action to ensure no such shortage occurs again. Schmitt, whose district covers a portion of Orange County, says the shortage affected residents in his region.

dry ice
Tropical Storm Isaias
Assemblyman Colin Schmitt

