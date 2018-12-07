NYS Assemblyman Urges Gov To Sign Library Bill

By Allison Dunne 52 minutes ago
A New York state assemblyman from the Hudson Valley is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign a library shared services bill.

Democratic Assemblyman from Westchester County Tom Abinanti is urging the governor to sign the Library Procurement bill he sponsored. The measure would establish a statewide centralized system for the purchase and delivery of print materials, such as books and journals, and e-materials, such as e-books. Abinanti says combined statewide market power will allow the Office of General Services to negotiate with electronic publishers for more favorable contract terms and is expected to result in significant savings for those who choose to participate in this procurement system. North Country Republican Patty Ritchie sponsored the bill in the Senate.

