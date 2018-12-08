NYS Assemblyman-Elect Wagers On Army-Navy Game

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of USMA at West Point

A New York state assemblyman-elect and member of the Army National Guard has entered into a wager with a Navy veteran over Saturday’s 3 p.m. Army-Navy football game.

Assemblyman-elect Colin Schmitt, who will represent the 99th District that includes West Point, says the Black Knights are ready for a three-peat, after beating Navy the last two years. Schmitt says he is betting a dozen apple cider donuts from Soons Orchards in Wawayanda, a growler from Rushing Duck Brewery in Chester and a pie from Jones Farm in Cornwall. Fellow Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec of the 114th District believes Navy will pull off an upset, and is wagering cider donuts from Hicks Orchard in Granville, a growler from Davidson Brothers in Glens Falls and a pie from the Noon Mark Diner in Keene Valley. The Army-Navy Game rivalry dates back to 1890.

