NYS Assembly To Hold Hearing On Public Libraries

The New York state Assembly is holding a hearing Friday in Albany on state libraries.

Assembly Libraries and Education Technology Committee Chair Didi Barrett will take testimony to examine the programs and services that libraries provide to their communities and the challenges facing libraries in the 21st century. In addition, the hearing will examine the role libraries may play leading up to and during the 2020 Census. And the committee is seeking testimony on the impact of the 2018-19 state budget on the mission of public libraries, including their funding needs.