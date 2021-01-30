 NY U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Legislation To Remove SALT Deduction Cap | WAMC

NY U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Legislation To Remove SALT Deduction Cap

By Allison Dunne 58 minutes ago
  • Rep. Mondaire Jones holds press conference on SALT bill, January 29, 2021
Federal lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate are behind a bill to remove the cap on state and local tax deductions.

Congressman Mondaire Jones of New York’s 17th District was in Westchester Friday to announce that he introduced a bill Thursday with fellow Democrat Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi to remove the $10,000 state and local tax, or SALT, deduction cap that was part of federal tax legislation former President Trump signed in December 2017.

“It would fully restore the SALT deduction and provide direct relief to taxpayers, including homeowners, all throughout Westchester and Rockland Counties and, indeed, all throughout New York state,” Jones says.

He talked about the SALT Deductibility Act alongside state and local elected officials. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the bill in their chamber Friday.

