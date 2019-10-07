NY Times' Robin Pogrebin On "The Education Of Brett Kavanaugh"

One year ago today, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice by a 50–48 vote in the Senate. In September 2018, the FBI’s weeklong investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, then President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, left millions of Americans feeling unsatisfied, even more questions unanswered, and a slew of testimonies unexplored.

Through fly-on-the-wall reporting and exclusive interviews with classmates, friends, and colleagues, New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly fill in the blanks with a deeply reported account of the events leading to the explosive confirmation hearing in their new book: "The Education Of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation."

Robin Pogrebin is a reporter on the New York Times' Culture Desk, where she covers the art world and cultural institutions, exploring the internal politics, finances and governance of museums, auction houses, galleries and performing arts organizations.