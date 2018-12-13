NY Sues Three Companies Over Lead Levels In Kids' Jewelry Kits

New York state is suing two of the nation's largest retailers and a third company for importing and selling children's toys with lead levels up to 10 times higher than federal limits.

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood says the lawsuit filed in an Albany court Thursday names Walmart, Target and LaRose Industries, importer of the "Cra-Z-Jewelz" jewelry-making kits.

The lawsuit says the retail giants and the Randolph, New Jersey-based importer "committed thousands of violations" of state laws regulating the safety of children's toys sold in New York.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties from the companies and a court order requiring them to ensure they don't ever again sell toys containing high lead levels in New York.

© 2018 AP