NY State Posts Job Gains While Unemployment Remains At 3.9%

By 9 minutes ago
  • WAMC file photo

Preliminary jobs numbers released by the state Department of Labor on Thursday show there were more than 8.3 million private-sector jobs in New York, an increase of 24,600 or 0.3% compared to the previous month. 

It's the highest number of private-sector jobs in the state since current record keeping began in the 1970s.

New York state's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9% in April, slightly behind the national rate of 3.6%.

The numbers come from federal surveys of 18,000 employers in the state.

Jobs in health care and private educational services experienced the biggest job gains in the past year.

Kingston saw the largest jobs gains of any state metropolitan area in April with a 2.9% increase.

© 2019 AP

Tags: 
jobs

Related Content

Jesse Feiler - What Are Tech Jobs?

By Feb 26, 2019

  Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning as we discuss tech jobs.

With a great deal of to-do, Amazon looked for a new headquarters to add to its home base in Seattle. They wound up selecting northern Virginia and Long Island City, but soon after the selection of Long Island City, Amazon decided not to pursue it. Much was made of the loss of potentially 25-40,000 jobs.

What were these job and the other jobs that the new corporations offer to communities? Rather than think of the raw numbers of jobs (sometimes classified as "well-paying jobs"), Jesse looks at the jobs that these companies are trying to fill. 

Jesse Feiler is an app developer and author. His apps include Minutes Machine Plus which helps you manage agendas and minutes for organizations as well as The Nonprofit Risk Book and App. He wrote the Saranac River Trail app and is launching its successor, Trails & Places which lets you build location-based apps without writing code. His apps are available on the Apple App Store.

Andrew Yang On The Rise In Automation, The Loss Of American Jobs, And Universal Income

By Jul 11, 2018
Book Cover - The War On Normal People

Andrew Yang is the founder of Venture for America, a major non-profit that places top college graduates in start-ups for two years in emerging U.S. cities to generate job growth and train the next generation of entrepreneurs. Yang has been the CEO, co-founder or executive at a number of technology and education companies.