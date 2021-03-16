 NY Senate Leader Calling For Governor To Resign, Says Budget Talks Continue | WAMC

NY Senate Leader Calling For Governor To Resign, Says Budget Talks Continue

By 1 hour ago
  • NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
    File: NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
    Karen DeWitt

New York State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says she’s determined to steer the chamber through budget negotiations with Governor Andrew Cuomo, even though the governor has ignored her calls to resign over a sexual harassment scandal. 

The Senate Leader, along with most of the majority party Democrats in the chamber, have called for Cuomo to leave after multiple women have alleged he sexually harassed them or behaved inappropriately. Stewart-Cousins says nevertheless, the state budget, which includes plans to help New Yorkers beat COVID-19 and improve the economy , has to be finished by the March 31 deadline, and she will need to work with the governor’s office to do it. 

“I’ve made my opinions clear, I think the governor should resign but I also understand that it is important that we do our job and that will always be my focus and my conference’s focus,” Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday. 

Stewart-Cousins hinted that the legislature may have more power to get its own proposals enacted this year, including a two-house agreement on a $7 billion package of tax increase for the wealthy and corporations, which is not in the governor’s plan.  

On Monday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said budget talks would continue as normal. 

Tags: 
New York State Budget

Related Content

NY Assembly Speaker Says Budget Talks Will Continue As "Normal"

By 21 hours ago
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaking March 15, 2021.
Karen DeWitt

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he expects state budget negotiations to continue as “normal,” despite his decision to authorize an impeachment inquiry of Governor Andrew Cuomo over allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment and a nursing home scandal.  

Saratoga Springs Begins Another Push For State Aid Restoration

By Feb 3, 2021
The New York State Capitol in Albany
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Officials in the City of Saratoga Springs are once again lobbying the state legislature to restore aid funding from New York’s video lottery terminal gambling facilities.

Cuomo Has Reservations About His Own Proposal To Tax The Rich

By Jan 21, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing July 1, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50066215342/

Governor Andrew Cuomo in his budget plan proposed imposing new higher income taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents if President Joe Biden and Congress do not come through with enough federal aid to close the state’s budget deficit. But, at the same time, Cuomo offered a contradictory message, saying it might hurt the state’s competiveness and cause the rich to flee the state. 

NY 2021 Legislative Session Begins As Pandemic Worsens

By Jan 6, 2021
New York state Capitol
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The New York state legislature began the 2021 session Wednesday, with a strengthened Democratic base and intensifying challenges, including the pandemic and a growing budget deficit.

Cuomo To Pitch Marijuana Legalization, Online Sports Betting Next Week

By Dan Clark Jan 6, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing July 1, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50066215342/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for the third time in as many years, threw his support behind legalizing marijuana for adult, recreational use in New York Wednesday, saying the state’s massive budget deficit should be an impetus to reach a deal on the issue with the Legislature this year.