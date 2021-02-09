 NY Senate Advances Bills Addressing Nursing Home Pandemic Issues | WAMC
NY Senate Advances Bills Addressing Nursing Home Pandemic Issues

  • New York state Capitol
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

The New York State Senate has advanced several bills that would address problems in the state’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in a recent Attorney General’s report which also found that Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration undercounted nursing home deaths.

The package of ten bills approved by the Senate Health Committee would, among other things, require the Cuomo administration’s Department of Health to report deaths of all residents of nursing homes and other adult care facilities, even if they died in the hospital. Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker withheld the data on the hospital deaths during the past 11 months of the pandemic, until a few hours after Democratic Attorney General Tish James issued a report that found the nursing home deaths had been underreported by 50%.  

Senate Health Committee Chair Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat, said he was “saddened, but not surprised” by the new data, which shows that nearly 15,000 elderly adults in long-term care settings died of COVID-19.   

“What these numbers show us is that there were a lot of things wrong here,” said Rivera. “And if there are things that need to be codified in law, mandated in law that actually secure people’s safety and wellbeing, that’s what we want to do.”   

Other bills would require state health officials to conduct more thorough inspections for infection preparedness. The Attorney General’s report found many nursing homes were woefully unprepared for the pandemic, and struggled to supply personal protective equipment to staff. They ignored infection control policies, and some housed residents with COVID-19 with those who were not sick, leading to further spread of the virus. Additionally, nursing home ratings would have to be published, so that people could make better decisions when choosing a facility. The AG’s report found that homes with lower ratings had higher death rates.

Another measure would permit family members limited visitation rights during a pandemic. Rivera says families testified in hearings held by the legislature that the nearly yearlong ban from the homes led to deteriorating physical and mental health for their relatives. He says family members were part of the “care team” for the individuals in nursing homes.

“When they were not allowed to have any access to their family members, they got worse very quickly,” Rivera said. “We want to make sure that following all safety protocols necessary they still get an opportunity to get access to their family members.”

Governor Cuomo has had little to say about the Attorney General’s report. He has expressed confidence in his health department’s oversight of the nursing homes during the pandemic, and says he doesn’t believe it’s essential to know where the residents died.

“Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in nursing home, people died,” Cuomo said on January 29.

If the bills ultimately pass the Senate and the Assembly, and governor disagrees with the bills, Democrats have supermajorities in both houses of the legislature and could override Cuomo’s objections.

Data Shows Nearly 15,000 NY Nursing Home, Adult Care Residents Died Of COVID

By Feb 8, 2021
A screenshot of the New York Attorney General's report on nursing homes
A screenshot of the New York Attorney General's report on nursing homes

For the first time, the New York State Health Department has released data showing that nearly 15,000 nursing home residents and others living at adult long-term care facilities died of COVID-19. The data was released following a court order demanding its disclosure.

NY Families Who Lost Loved Ones To COVID Seek Accountability

By Feb 3, 2021
Ted Minissale, Cindi Lizzi and Phil Minissale, on a Zoom press conference, recount the final days of their mother, Agnes, who died in a hospital last April after contracting COVID-19 in a nursing home.
Karen DeWitt

Republican New York State Senators and some family members of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 say they are still looking for answers from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration. The calls come a week after a scathing report from the state Attorney General found twice as many nursing home residents died of the disease than what the state had been reporting. They are urging majority party Democrats to subpoena the governor’s health commissioner for more information and calling for a thorough investigation of the over 12,700 deaths.  

NY Senate GOP Continue Calls For Investigation Into Nursing Home Deaths

By Feb 3, 2021
New York state Capitol
Jim Levulis / WAMC

New York state Senate Republicans are calling on the state’s health commissioner to release more data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

NY AG: State Health Dept. Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths

By & Dan Clark Jan 28, 2021
A screenshot of the New York Attorney General's report on nursing homes
A screenshot of the New York Attorney General's report on nursing homes

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report Thursday finding that the state health department may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.

Lawmakers Launch Petition Drive For Investigation Into Nursing Home Deaths

By Sep 16, 2020
From left to right: New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, Senator James Tedisco, State Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A group of Capital Region lawmakers is again pushing for an independent review of nursing home-related deaths attributed to COVID-19. 