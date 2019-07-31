NY Restricts Schools From Arming Teachers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed legislation restricting schools from arming teachers. 

The measure limits a school’s ability to authorize any person who is not primarily employed as a school resource officer, law enforcement officer or security guard to carry a firearm on school grounds. The Democrat has also directed State Police to establish statewide regulations aimed at strengthening gun buyback programs and creating new programs for the removal of illegal or unwanted firearms. 

"The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns, and today we're expanding New York's nation-leading gun safety laws to further protect our children," Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. "These measures will help slow the proliferation of guns by keeping unneeded firearms out of school zones and helping to ensure unwanted or illegal guns don't fall into dangerous hands."

The measures passed the Democratic-controlled state legislature this year.

Earlier this week, Cuomo signed legislation banning bump stocks, 3D-printed guns and other undetectable firearms. The governor also signed a measure requiring guns to be locked in secure storage or with a trigger lock if anyone under 16 can access the weapon. Exceptions will be made for teens with licenses to hunt or use a firearm. 

Cuomo signed additional legislation this week extending the waiting period from 3 to 30 days for gun buyers whose instant background check yields inconclusive results.

New York gun laws

