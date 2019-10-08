NY Reports 1st Vaping Illness Death

New York has reported the first death related to an epidemic of vaping related illnesses, with the state health department saying the victim is a 17-year-old male from the Bronx.

According to state officials, the teen was previously hospitalized in early September with a vaping-associated respiratory illness. He was readmitted to the hospital in late September and died on October 4.  

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo warned young people, who under law are not allowed to buy vaping products, that they need to stay away from vaping.  

“You are playing with your life when you play with this stuff. And it's not just best case scenario for vaping. You get addicted to nicotine. And that is a life long struggle,” Cuomo said. “I can tell you as a person who was young and stupid and smoked, it is an addiction you will fight for your entire life.” 

The number of New Yorkers sickened by vaping related illness is now at 110.  

Meanwhile, the New York State Vapor Association, which represents 700 vape shops in the state, has joined in a lawsuit against Cuomo’s ban on flavored nicotine vaping products, saying it’s an overreach. They say evidence so far shows the vaping illness is associated with black market marijuana products.  

Menthol-Flavored Vaping Ban Temporarily On Hold In NY

By 9 hours ago

The New York State Health Department has decided to put off a ban on menthol-flavored nicotine vaping products until a court case challenging an earlier ban on other flavored e-cigarettes is resolved.

Court Blocks NY From Enforcing Flavored E-Cigarette Ban

By Oct 4, 2019
E-cigarette
Pixabay

A state appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked New York from enforcing a new prohibition on sales of flavored e-cigarettes after the vaping industry sued to block the ban.

NYS Senator Wants E-Cigarette Makers To Disclose Ingredients

By Allison Dunne Sep 28, 2019
Courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A New York state senator has introduced legislation to compel e-cigarette manufacturers to disclose ingredients on their packaging.

MA Temporarily Bans Sale Of Vaping Products

By Sep 25, 2019

The governor of Massachusetts declared a public health emergency Tuesday and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state, apparently the first action of its kind in the nation. 

Panel Approves Ban On Sale Of Flavored E-Cigs In NY

By Sep 17, 2019
Karen DeWitt

New York’s Health Department Public Health Council voted Tuesday to ban flavored e-cigarettes in the state beginning October 4. The panel did so over the protests of vape shop owners, who say they are helping people quit smoking tobacco cigarettes, and that they will lose their businesses when the ban takes effect. 