NY Rep. Lowey Will Not Seek Re-election

Longtime Hudson Valley Congresswoman Nita Lowey announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election next year. The Democrat from the 17th District has been in Congress since 1989 representing Westchester and Rockland counties as well as Queens and the Bronx.

She chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee in the House.

“It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them," Lowey said in a statement. “I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills for fiscal years 2020 and 2021."