NY Lawmakers To Review Challenges Facing Public Libraries

New York state lawmakers are taking a look at the challenges facing public libraries and the changing role they play in our communities in the 21st century.

The state Assembly's Committee on Libraries and Education Technology is scheduled to meet Friday in Albany.

The panel plans to look at the programs and services now provided by libraries around the state. They'll also review current state funding for libraries, and whether more can be done to support them. 109TH district Assemblywoman Pat Fahy:

“Libraries are always challenged and nobody leverages a dollar better than the library with all they do because it’s so much more about books.”

Friday's hearing comes as the entire Legislature prepares to return to the state Capitol to kick off the 2019 session in January.