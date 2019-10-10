NY Issues New Requirements For Dunn Landfill

By 1 minute ago
  • The entrace to the Dunn facility off Partition Street Ext.
    The entrace to the Dunn facility off Partition Street Ext.
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

New York State is instituting new requirements for the S.A. Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the requirements will reduce the potential for odors and other off-site impacts by going beyond existing voluntary actions on the part of the landfill operator.

The state is requiring the landfill to improve the collection of gas, cover waste daily and build a new perimeter berm before constructing a new waste cell. DEC says the facility must undertake these actions in order to continue operating.

"DEC's top priority is ensuring that residents, as well as students, faculty, and staff at the Rensselaer City School campus, are not exposed to any potential health or safety hazards from the operations at the Dunn facility," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement Thursday. "We have taken this latest action to hold the landfill operators responsible for implementing additional controls that prevent odors, dust, and other potential impacts from affecting the community, while also giving us new enforcement tools if these requirements are not met."

Area residents have raised health concerns since the landfill, which borders Rensselaer City Schools, started operating in 2015.

Tags: 
Dunn landfill

Related Content

Dunn Landfill Concerns Continue in Rensselaer

By Aug 26, 2019
The entrace to the Dunn facility off Partition Street Ext.
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Concerns continue to swirl around the Dunn Landfill's proximity to the Rensselaer Central Schools. With the start of the new school year, officials are updating residents about the city's relationship with the landfill operator.

An Update On Thursday’s Meeting On Rensselaer’s Dunn Landfill Odors

By Jul 26, 2019
Rensselaer Central School District Superintendent Joseph Kardash was in the audience.
Rensselaer Residents Against Toxic Dumping / Facebook

Thursday night's community meeting on the Dunn landfill in the city of Rensselaer took an unexpected turn.

Meeting Tonight In Rensselaer Amid Continued Concerns Over Dunn Landfill Odors During Summer Heat

By Jul 25, 2019

In Rensselaer , continued concerns over odors emanating from the Dunn Landfill in the city.

President Of The Rensselaer School Board Defends Payments From Dunn Landfill

By Jul 15, 2019
The entrace to the Dunn facility off Partition Street Ext.
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A financial relationship between the Rensselaer Central School District and the nearby S.A. Dunn Landfill is coming under scrutiny.

Rensselaer County Legislature To Consider Landfill Moratorium

By Jul 9, 2019
Rensselaer County

The Rensselaer County Legislature is set to vote tonight on a Solid Waste Moratorium that would impact communities along the Hudson River.