NY Issues New Requirements For Dunn Landfill

New York State is instituting new requirements for the S.A. Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the requirements will reduce the potential for odors and other off-site impacts by going beyond existing voluntary actions on the part of the landfill operator.

The state is requiring the landfill to improve the collection of gas, cover waste daily and build a new perimeter berm before constructing a new waste cell. DEC says the facility must undertake these actions in order to continue operating.

"DEC's top priority is ensuring that residents, as well as students, faculty, and staff at the Rensselaer City School campus, are not exposed to any potential health or safety hazards from the operations at the Dunn facility," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement Thursday. "We have taken this latest action to hold the landfill operators responsible for implementing additional controls that prevent odors, dust, and other potential impacts from affecting the community, while also giving us new enforcement tools if these requirements are not met."

Area residents have raised health concerns since the landfill, which borders Rensselaer City Schools, started operating in 2015.