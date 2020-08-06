NY IG Says State Police Probe Lacked Transparency, Inadequate Disciplinary Action

New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro says a probe by State Police into overtime abuse and vehicle misuse lacked transparency, led to inadequate disciplinary action for personnel, and allowed members who engaged in misconduct to retire “in good standing” without being held accountable.

The State Police review and subsequent investigation by the Inspector General stemmed from a February 2018 car accident in Dutchess County involving a State Police investigator assigned to the Drug Enforcement Task Force. State Police found that the investigator abused overtime, misused a state vehicle and directed subordinates to falsify time records. The probe then expanded to find that other members falsified overtime claims and misused vehicles.

But, the Inspector General says some members retired before discipline could be carried out and others received “retirement in good standing” identification cards.

The IG is recommending additional measures to increase accountability and transparency.