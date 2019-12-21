NY Gov Signs Bill To Address New Tick Threat

By Allison Dunne 1 minute ago
  • Courtesy of the NYS Department of Health

A type of tick that could threaten New York’s livestock industry will appear on an invasive species list. The bill mandating the listing was signed into law this week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill that directs the state Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner to include the Asian longhorned tick on New York’s invasive species list. The bill also directs the Agriculture and Markets commissioner to develop and distribute to farmers an informational pamphlet on Asian longhorned tick treatment, management and prevention. The East Asian longhorned tick was first reported in the U.S. in 2017, and is found in seven states, including in parts of New York. Democrats Jen Metzger and Didi Barrett sponsored the bill in the Senate and Assembly, respectively. Republican Sue Serino was a Senate co-sponsor.

Tags: 
longhorned tick
tick
State Senator Jen Metzger
Assemblymember Didi Barrett
Didi Barrett
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Related Content

NY Senators Urge State To Stay On Top Of Combatting New Tick Species

By Allison Dunne Jul 27, 2018
Courtesy of the NYS Department of Health

Six New York state senators are calling on the state Health Department to act aggressively to stop the spread of the longhorned tick. The species was discovered for the first time in New York earlier this month in Westchester County. A health department official says efforts have already been ramped up.

New Tick Species Appears In New York

By Allison Dunne Jul 23, 2018
Courtesy of the NYS Department of Health

The longhorned tick has been found in Westchester County. County and state officials confirmed their findings this month. Officials say the threat is mainly to livestock. But there is concern about whether it will transmit disease to humans.

Hudson Valley Resident Dies From Powassan Virus

By Allison Dunne Aug 1, 2019

In New York, Ulster County officials says a resident has died from a rare virus spread by infected ticks.

Middletown School District Creates Employee Health Care Fund

By Allison Dunne Nov 27, 2019

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently signed a bill protecting an Orange County school district’s employee health insurance program.

A NY Law Cuts Through Red Tape For Farm Vehicle Registration

By Allison Dunne Nov 23, 2019
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A bill that eliminates an administrative burden for farmers in New York is now law.

Military Sexual Assault Victim Applauds New Access To NYS Veterans Benefits

By Allison Dunne Dec 3, 2019

A Dutchess County resident who is an advocate for policy reform around military sexual trauma says new legislation in New York concerning veterans is trailblazing. Her work and her story helped inspire the legislation that Democrat Didi Barrett sponsored in the Assembly.

NYS Extends Benefits To Veterans Suffering Trauma, LGBTQ Discrimination

By Allison Dunne Nov 14, 2019
Service flags
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York has a new law that pertains to veterans who have received a “less than honorable” discharge. A state assemblymember from the Hudson Valley authored the bill that extends eligibility for state benefits to these veterans.

NYS Assemblymember Asks For Audit Of Broadband Providers

By Allison Dunne Sep 19, 2019
Sean MacEntee/Flickr

A New York state assemblymember from the Hudson Valley wants the state comptroller’s office to audit broadband providers. She thinks some may be missing the mark.