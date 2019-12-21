NY Gov Signs Bill To Address New Tick Threat

A type of tick that could threaten New York’s livestock industry will appear on an invasive species list. The bill mandating the listing was signed into law this week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill that directs the state Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner to include the Asian longhorned tick on New York’s invasive species list. The bill also directs the Agriculture and Markets commissioner to develop and distribute to farmers an informational pamphlet on Asian longhorned tick treatment, management and prevention. The East Asian longhorned tick was first reported in the U.S. in 2017, and is found in seven states, including in parts of New York. Democrats Jen Metzger and Didi Barrett sponsored the bill in the Senate and Assembly, respectively. Republican Sue Serino was a Senate co-sponsor.