NY Gov. Condemns Latest In String Of Antisemitic Attacks

State leaders are condemning the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks in New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he directed a state hate crimes task force to investigate the assault this week of an Orthodox Jewish man on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Police arrested a Miami, Florida, man in the attack. They accused him of assaulting the 65-year-old man as he was checking his cellphone. The attack came less than two weeks after a deadly shooting rampage at a New Jersey kosher market. Authorities have said that attack was driven by hatred of Jews and law enforcement.

