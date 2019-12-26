NY Gov. Condemns Latest In String Of Antisemitic Attacks

By 4 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

State leaders are condemning the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks in New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he directed a state hate crimes task force to investigate the assault this week of an Orthodox Jewish man on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Police arrested a Miami, Florida, man in the attack. They accused him of assaulting the 65-year-old man as he was checking his cellphone. The attack came less than two weeks after a deadly shooting rampage at a New Jersey kosher market. Authorities have said that attack was driven by hatred of Jews and law enforcement.  

