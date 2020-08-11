 NY Auto Tracks' Lawsuit Dismissed | WAMC
A U.S. District Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a number of New York state auto tracks who were seeking to bring spectators back. 

The decision comes after Lebanon Valley Auto Racing Corporation, Genesee Speedway LLC, Airborne Speedway, Albany Saratoga Speedway, and Fonda Speedway tried to sue New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Attorney General Letitia James for enacting an executive order restricting the raceways from having spectators in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo issued the executive order in May, which included the “Racetrack Spectator Ban” allowing racetracks to operate as long as they do not “permit any visitor or fan into the facility,” and the ban is in effect until August 29.

Autoracing tracks argued that the executive order infringed upon their freedom of speech, assembly, and expressive association but the judge found they lacked evidence supporting the claim.

