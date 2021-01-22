NY AG Suing NRC Over Indian Point Decommissioning

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission over the decommissioning of the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester County.

The Democrat says the suit challenges the NRC’s denial of New York’s petition for a hearing on concerns regarding the decommissioning plan, proposed by Holtec International and its subsidiaries. The suit also challenges the agency’s decision to allow Holtec to use more than $630 million of the plant’s dedicated decommissioning trust funds for spent fuel management costs.

The plant’s final functioning reactor is expected to be shut down by April. In November 2020, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the transfer of the Indian Point licenses from Entergy Nuclear Operations to Holtec International for decommissioning.