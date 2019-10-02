NTSB Issues Safety Recommendations Following Schoharie Limo Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released safety recommendations based on last October’s limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20 people. 

The agency is calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require lap and shoulder seat belts for each passenger on all new vehicles modified to be used as limousines. The NTSB is also urging New York state to add seat belt functionality to the standard state inspection of limousines and to enact legislation that provides for primary enforcement of a mandatory seat belt law for all seating positions.

The stretch SUV limo crashed into a parking lot at the corner of State Routes 30 and 30A on October 6. All 18 people in the limousine died of blunt force trauma along with two pedestrians.

The operator of the limo company has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. 

NY Senate Approves New Limo Regulations

By Jun 7, 2019
Tim Kennedy
Jesse King / WAMC

The New York state Senate passed a package of limousine regulations Thursday following deadly limo crashes in Schoharie and Long Island. 

Foundation Unveils Design For Schoharie Crash Memorial

By Jun 2, 2019
Reflections Memorial Foundation

A foundation planning a memorial to remember the victims of October's deadly limousine crash in Schoharie has revealed its plans.

NY Senate Holding Public Hearing On Limo And Bus Safety Thursday

By Apr 30, 2019
New York State Police

A New York state Senate committee will hold public hearing on limo and bus safety Thursday — nearly seven months after a limo crash in Schoharie killed 20 people. 

Solutions Sought Six Months After Schoharie Crash

By Apr 5, 2019
A wooden memorial dedicated to the victims of the deadly October limousine crash in Schoharie
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Note: 4/6/19 11:35 a.m., this post has been updated.

It’s been six months since one of the deadliest automobile crashes in U.S. history occurred in the rural community of Schoharie, New York. Twenty people were killed after a stretch limousine came down a steep hill and crashed into a parking lot.

On Friday evening, a grand jury indicted the operator of the limousine company involved in the crash with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and 20 counts of manslaughter in the second degree.

As investigations continue, lawmakers and people affected by the crash are seeking safety improvements to limousines.

Operator Of Limo Company Involved In Schoharie Crash Faces 40 Counts

By WAMC News Staff Apr 6, 2019
Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, arraigned at Cobleskill Town Court, charged in connection to the accident where 20 people were killed in Schoharie (file photo)
Patrick Dodson for WAMC

Almost six months after the limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20 people, a grand jury  handed up criminal indictments in the case Friday.