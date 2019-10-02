NTSB Issues Safety Recommendations Following Schoharie Limo Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has released safety recommendations based on last October’s limousine crash in Schoharie, New York that killed 20 people.

The agency is calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require lap and shoulder seat belts for each passenger on all new vehicles modified to be used as limousines. The NTSB is also urging New York state to add seat belt functionality to the standard state inspection of limousines and to enact legislation that provides for primary enforcement of a mandatory seat belt law for all seating positions.

The stretch SUV limo crashed into a parking lot at the corner of State Routes 30 and 30A on October 6. All 18 people in the limousine died of blunt force trauma along with two pedestrians.

The operator of the limo company has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

