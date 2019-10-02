NRC Meeting Near Indian Point Seeks Input On Community Advisory Boards

Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will be in Westchester County Wednesday night. They want public feedback concerning an aspect of decommissioning; in this case, of the Indian Point nuclear power plant.

NRC staff will be in Cortlandt, near Buchanan-based Indian Point, to solicit feedback about community advisory boards associated with decommissioning activities. Under a section of the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act, which became law in January, the NRC is required to prepare a report for Congress on the best practices of community advisory boards in communities around decommissioning nuclear power plants. Indian Point Unit 2 is slated to shut down in April 2020; Unit 3 in 2021. The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Town of Cortlandt Community Center.