NRC Meeting Near Indian Point Seeks Input On Community Advisory Boards

By Allison Dunne 7 minutes ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will be in Westchester County Wednesday night. They want public feedback concerning an aspect of decommissioning; in this case, of the Indian Point nuclear power plant.

NRC staff will be in Cortlandt, near Buchanan-based Indian Point, to solicit feedback about community advisory boards associated with decommissioning activities. Under a section of the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act, which became law in January, the NRC is required to prepare a report for Congress on the best practices of community advisory boards in communities around decommissioning nuclear power plants. Indian Point Unit 2 is slated to shut down in April 2020; Unit 3 in 2021. The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Town of Cortlandt Community Center.

