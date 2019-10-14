Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Nova Bus Unveils New Electric Bus

By 1 hour ago
  • Nova Bus LFSe+ 100-percent electric vehicle
    Nova Bus LFSe+ 100-percent electric vehicle
    Nova Bus

Transit manufacturer Nova Bus, which has a large presence in New York’s North Country, has announced the launch of a new long-range electric bus.

The Canadian-based company will build a new long range electric bus that will be able to travel between 211 and 292 miles, depending on operating conditions, before needing a charge. The new busses will be able to charge at depots or receive quick charges while in service.

Vice President Martin LaRose unveiled the 100-percent electric vehicle at the American Public Transportation Association’s Conference in New York City.   “Nova Bus is taking another big step in the evolution of electrical transportation.”

The Nova Bus assembly plant in Plattsburgh employs more than 300 workers.

Tags: 
Nova Bus
Electric Bus
electric vehicles

Related Content

Nova Bus In Northern NY Inks Another Contract

By Dec 19, 2013
AEMoreira042281/Wikimedia Commons

A northern New York bus manufacturer has landed a contract to build 414 buses for New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Nova Bus Secures Chicago Contract

By May 1, 2013
Nova Bus

A bus manufacturer in Plattsburgh has landed a contract to build 300 buses for the Chicago Transit Authority with an option for 150 more.