Nova Bus Unveils New Electric Bus

Transit manufacturer Nova Bus, which has a large presence in New York’s North Country, has announced the launch of a new long-range electric bus.

The Canadian-based company will build a new long range electric bus that will be able to travel between 211 and 292 miles, depending on operating conditions, before needing a charge. The new busses will be able to charge at depots or receive quick charges while in service.

Vice President Martin LaRose unveiled the 100-percent electric vehicle at the American Public Transportation Association’s Conference in New York City. “Nova Bus is taking another big step in the evolution of electrical transportation.”

The Nova Bus assembly plant in Plattsburgh employs more than 300 workers.