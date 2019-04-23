Northern Berkshire County's First Recreational Weed Store To Open Wednesday

Northern Berkshire County’s first recreational marijuana store opens Wednesday morning.

Silver Therapeutics at 238 Main Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts is an adult use retail store. Its owners say they’ll treat all customers as patients with individual needs as part of a “full wellness approach.”

Chief Financial Officer Brendan McKee says they’re ready for their doors to open for the first time at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Local law enforcement has been amazing for us," he told WAMC. "They’ve toured the site several times. In fact, once we’re a little bit more seasoned or we have a little more time under our belt they’re going to come in and do scenario training for our team.”

Legalized recreational marijuana sales in the county began in January with the opening of Theory Wellness about 45 miles south in Great Barrington.