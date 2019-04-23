Northern Berkshire County's First Recreational Weed Store To Open Wednesday

By 1 hour ago

Northern Berkshire County’s first recreational marijuana store opens Wednesday morning.

Silver Therapeutics at 238 Main Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts is an adult use retail store. Its owners say they’ll treat all customers as patients with individual needs as part of a  “full wellness approach.”

Chief Financial Officer Brendan McKee says they’re ready for their doors to open for the first time at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Local law enforcement has been amazing for us," he told WAMC. "They’ve toured the site several times. In fact, once we’re a little bit more seasoned or we have a little more time under our belt they’re going to come in and do scenario training for our team.”

Legalized recreational marijuana sales in the county began in January with the opening of Theory Wellness about 45 miles south in Great Barrington.

recreational marijuana

Legal Marijuana Sales Begin In Berkshire County

By Jan 11, 2019
At 10 o’clock this morning, the first legal recreational marijuana sales began in Berkshire County.

Pittsfield Pot Shop, Second In County, Opens For Adult Use Sales

By Jan 16, 2019
Berkshire County’s second adult use recreational marijuana dispensary opened Tuesday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Lawmakers Weigh In On Potentially Legalizing Recreational Marijuana In NY

New York’s move to legalize recreational marijuana has stepped away from the budget and into the remainder of the legislative session. Opinions about whether to legalize the substance vary within regions and across party lines.

Is Legal Marijuana Faltering In New York?

A medical marijuana dispensary in Plattsburgh, NY
The chance to include the legalization of adult recreational marijuana in the New York state budget is fading, now that Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo seems to be backing away from the proposal.