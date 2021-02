Listen to the interview with Wayne Feiden.

A western Massachusetts city now has a blueprint to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Northampton Climate Resilience and Regeneration Plan addresses both reducing greenhouse gas emissions and also how to handle the change in climate that scientists say is sure to come.

The 63-page plan was approved by the city’s Planning Board late last month.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Wayne Feiden, Northampton’s Director of Planning and Sustainability.