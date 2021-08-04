North Country Reflects Statewide Reaction To Cuomo Harassment Report

People in New York’s North Country appear to reflect many others in the state in calling for embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign or be impeached.

Carol Peters is visiting from Florida. She was in downtown Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park Wednesday. She’s heard about the charges against Governor Cuomo although she says she hasn’t followed the situation closely.

“Well I don’t think that many women could be wrong," Peters said. "I think he should step down. I think he should resign.”



Sitting beside Peters is Seth from North Hero, Vermont. He’s been following news reports but says he’s not sure what to think about the situation.

“This has been brewing for months and months so I’m not surprised at all to tell you the truth," Seth said. "The number of people coming forward surprises me a little bit, finding 11 so far and I’m sure that the number will probably grow. And if that’s the case then he should do something you know step down or..”

Peters: “Get fired. Fire him.”

Seth: “The legislature’ll fire him right? That’s what they do.”



Democratic Assemblyman D. Billy Jones of the 115th district says he is reading the Attorney General’s report line by line and has called on the governor to resign.

“I take no glee in this," Jones said. "I know some of my colleagues may or some elected officials may take the approach where they’re happy to be doing this, but I don’t. This is very serious. It’s a sad time for the state of New York. But we have to do what we feel is right. And we owe it to those women. We owe it to every woman that works in a workplace and especially the highest levels of state government to do what is right. And we will take the appropriate steps to move forward in the impeachment process.”



Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland, a Republican, says the report proves the veracity of the women’s claims.

“The allegations themselves are grotesque, way beyond the pale of expected decorum particularly among public leaders," Gillilland said. "And we do know now that there is truth behind it. His support throughout the state has fallen like a rock off a cliff. He cannot effectively lead the state. And I he does intend to stay on you know he’s doing tremendous disservice he’s only serving himself and not serving the people.”



Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat, says given the independent investigation, clearly defined sexual misconduct, and retaliation issues, the best thing the governor can do is resign.

"We’re looking at a Cuomo legacy not only from Andrew but from his father as well you know it’s not going to end well," Rosenquest said. "So the best thing in my mind is resign. And I think that would be the best thing for New York state.”



Republican state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district called on Cuomo to resign when the allegations first came forth in February. In a statement he reiterated his call for the governor’s resignation, adding the report “has shown how despicable he really is (and) doesn’t deserve another day in our State Capitol.”