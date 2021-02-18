North Country Hospital Reports First Quarter Losses

The medical center in Plattsburgh is reporting a multi-million dollar operating loss in the first quarter of 2021.



The CVPH Medical Center, part of the University of Vermont Health Network, reported a $4.1 million loss in the first quarter.



Officials attribute the deficit to a sharp decline in patient visits and increased COVID-19 expenses.



CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said the revenue losses were exacerbated when the UVM Health Network experienced a cyberattack at the start of their fiscal year, hampering scheduling and outpatient visits.



The northern New York hospital also reported losses in 2018, 2019 and 2020.



Officials say they have been implementing operational and financial improvements to address the shortfalls.



