Related Program: 
All Things Considered

North Country Chamber Praises House Approval Of USMCA

By 11 minutes ago
  • U.S. Canada flags graphic
    Flanker/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is praising Thursday’s U.S. House approval of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, a tri-lateral trade agreement meant to replace NAFTA.

The North Country Chamber pushed for passage of the USMCA to assure predictability in cross-border trade.  CEO Garry Douglas says the resounding House vote of 385 to 41 reflects broad bipartisan support.  “There’s no question that the Senate will approve this.”

Douglas adds that the agreement has several beneficial provisions for the North Country.  “Most important of all is having this behind us and being able to continue on business as usual.”

The North Country Chamber says more than $2 billion in cross border commerce occurs in Clinton County annually.

Tags: 
USMCA
U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement
NAFTA
North Country Chamber
Cross Border Trade

Related Content

North Country Interests Respond To House USMCA Agreement

By Dec 11, 2019
U.S. and Canadian flags
Flanker/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Democrats in the U.S. House announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA. Border interests in the North Country have been waiting for the announcement and call it a substantial move to provide stability in cross border trade.

Business Owners Discuss Cross Border Trade Issues

By Jun 12, 2019
North Country Chamber's Business Expo 2019
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Every year, the North Country Chamber hosts a business expo, gathering representatives across industrial sectors in Plattsburgh to network and discuss issues.  During this year’s event in Plattsburgh, North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley asked exhibitors about cross-border trade and whether they had concerns about ratification of the USMCA — known as the new NAFTA.

U.S. Chamber Official Joins North Country Congresswoman To Discuss Cross Border Issues

By Jun 11, 2019
Sara Armstrong
U.S. Chamber of Commerce

A number of U.S. and Canadian officials gathered recently in Plattsburgh for an event that highlighted cross border industrial and economic links.  U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Managing Director of Political Affairs and Federation Relations Sara Armstrong was a guest of Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik at the first ever Quebec-New York Transportation Equipment and Aerospace Rendezvous sponsored by the North Country Chamber of Commerce. Armstrong tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley that cross border trade is not just an important issue for business, but also for the American people.

Quebec Minister of International Relations Discusses Cross Border Trade

By Jun 9, 2019
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault at the North Country Chamber's Transportation Equipment and Aerospace Rendezvous
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The province of Quebec elected a new government last October and its new premier appointed 26 cabinet ministers. The new Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault was in Plattsburgh recently to attend the first Quebec-New York Transportation Equipment and Aerospace Rendezvous sponsored by the North Country Chamber of Commerce. She spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about her role as minister and the importance of cross-border trade between Quebec and New York.

Cross Border Interests Scrutinize International Trade Commission Analysis Of USMCA

By Apr 23, 2019
U.S. and Canadian flags
Flanker/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

The U.S. International Trade Commission has released its analysis of the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement now known as the USMCA or the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The North Country Chamber of Commerce is calling it a critical move toward Congressional approval and restoring certainty and predictability in cross border trade.