North Adams Names New Fire Chief

  • A brutalist brick building sits under a blue sky.
    The city hall of North Adams, Massachusetts.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

North Adams, Massachusetts Mayor Tom Bernard has named the city’s new fire chief. 

Brent Lefebvre is taking over from Chief Steve Meranti, who technically retired in January after over 30 years with the department and was continuing a post-retirement stint until Mayor Bernard’s announcement.

“Lieutenant Brent Lefebvre is a veteran of the North Adams fire department," said Bernard, "and previously to that served in the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department. He’s been with the department since 2009, and served as a lieutenant since 2017.”

Bernard also appointed the city’s most recent police chief, Jason Wood, in 2019, replacing former Chief Michael Cozzaglio after a 32-year run with the department.

