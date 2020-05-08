 North Adams Mayor Says Crane Must Cease Operations After Violating Municipal Order | WAMC
North Adams Mayor Says Crane Must Cease Operations After Violating Municipal Order

Just over a week after announcing sweeping layoffs, the 220-year-old Crane Stationery Plant in North Adams, Massachusetts resumed operations today for the first time since March 18th. But North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard says the move violates an order he issued Sunday, which stipulates that the plant can only reopen if it solely works on essential business related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plant owner Mohawk Paper has not responded to interview requests from WAMC this week. Mayor Bernard spoke with WAMC Friday morning about the latest developments, and his message to the plant’s 229 workers.

Mayor Bernard Orders Crane Stationery Plant To Meet Guidelines To Reopen

The mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts has issued a list of conditions required for a paper company to reopen its plant in the city, just days after it announced sweeping layoffs next month.

Crane Stationery Plant In North Adams To Reduce Workforce By 85% In June

Cohoes, New York-based Mohawk Paper is refuting published reports that Crane Stationery Plant in North Adams, Massachusetts will close in June. But most of the workforce is being let go.

North Adams Businessman Looks For Opportunities Amid Economic Downturn

With COVID-19 related shutdowns leading to a sharp spike in national unemployment claims and a steep economic downturn, most are pessimistic about the nature of business during the pandemic. But Berkshire County businessman David Moresi – President and CEO of North Adams-based Moresi and Associates – sees opportunity in the crisis. Between his ventures in restaurants, construction, and real estate – including the NORAD Mill business complex that Moresi renovated and leased himself – he employs a staff of around 100. Speaking with WAMC, he explains how the Great Recession of 2008  helped form his approach to business, as well as why he thinks Northern Berkshire County is due for a post-pandemic demographic shift.