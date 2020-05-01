North Adams Businessman Looks For Opportunities Amid Economic Downturn

With COVID-19 related shutdowns leading to a sharp spike in national unemployment claims and a steep economic downturn, most are pessimistic about the nature of business during the pandemic. But Berkshire County businessman David Moresi – President and CEO of North Adams-based Moresi and Associates – sees opportunity in the crisis. Between his ventures in restaurants, construction, and real estate – including the NORAD Mill business complex that Moresi renovated and leased himself – he employs a staff of around 100. Speaking with WAMC, he explains how the Great Recession of 2008 helped form his approach to business, as well as why he thinks Northern Berkshire County is due for a post-pandemic demographic shift.

By way of disclosure, Moresi and Associates is a WAMC underwriter.