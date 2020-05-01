 North Adams Businessman Looks For Opportunities Amid Economic Downturn | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

North Adams Businessman Looks For Opportunities Amid Economic Downturn

By 33 minutes ago
  • The NORAD Mill's lobby sign has a list of businesses on each floor of the building
    The main sign in the lobby of the NORAD Mill, where Moresi and Associates are headquartered
    Josh Landes / WAMC

With COVID-19 related shutdowns leading to a sharp spike in national unemployment claims and a steep economic downturn, most are pessimistic about the nature of business during the pandemic. But Berkshire County businessman David Moresi – President and CEO of North Adams-based Moresi and Associates – sees opportunity in the crisis. Between his ventures in restaurants, construction, and real estate – including the NORAD Mill business complex that Moresi renovated and leased himself – he employs a staff of around 100. Speaking with WAMC, he explains how the Great Recession of 2008  helped form his approach to business, as well as why he thinks Northern Berkshire County is due for a post-pandemic demographic shift.

By way of disclosure, Moresi and Associates is a WAMC underwriter.

Tags: 
norad mill
north adams
COVID-19

Related Content

Demand Encourages Continued Growth At North Adams’ NORAD Mill

By May 24, 2019
The NORAD Mill's lobby sign has a list of businesses on each floor of the building
Josh Landes / WAMC

A major mill redevelopment project in North Adams, Massachusetts continues to expand.

Crane Stationery Plant In North Adams To Reduce Workforce By 85% In June

By Apr 30, 2020
Crane Stationery Plant / Mohawk

Cohoes, New York-based Mohawk Paper is refuting published reports that Crane Stationery Plant in North Adams, Massachusetts will close in June. But most of the workforce is being let go.

Barrington Stage, Berkshire Theatre Group Plan Modified Summer Seasons

By 4 hours ago
Barrington Stage Company and Berkshire Theatre Group

With cancellation after cancellation looming over Berkshire County’s lucrative summer season, two Pittsfield, Massachusetts theatre companies say they’ll attempt to mount productions despite the COVID-19 pandemic.