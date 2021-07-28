North Adams Adapts Pay Plan For City Employees

The North Adams, Massachusetts city council modified its policies on payment for municipal employees on Tuesday.

Council Vice President Lisa Hall Blackmer, sitting in for absent council president Jason LaForest, presented the Finance Committee-endorsed ordinance amendment.

“It says ‘all new employees subject to the provision of this article shall be paid at the minimum rate of compensation for the position held as set forth in the compensation plan and the order,’" she said. "The ordinance change is, after ‘plan,’ amend by inserting the following language: ‘or at a step commensurate with education certifications and experience subject to the approval of the mayor and the City Council.’”

“One of the biggest problems we're having right now is attracting good prospects, because let's face it, North Adams doesn't pay as much as other places," said Councilor Wayne Wilkinson. “As a result of that, if we have to start them off and we don't have the option to be able to maybe modify this ordinance, then we're going to continue to have the problem.”

Blackmer was asked to clarify the necessity for the amendment given that the mayor is able to bring forward specific salary increase requests to the council already.

“What this does is ,there's- If you read the Section D, is what he's brought it forward under," she explained. "It's also the same section that we brought it forward for the assistant clerk. It’s the same section that we several, a couple of administrations ago, had the tourism director, and there were other positions for the last three mayors where they have used that section saying they can, but in there says, is a phrase ‘not withstanding other rules.’ And I don't have the language right in front of me because I was just focusing on this. This does that, but it codifies it, it makes it clear. The other ordinance was as clear as mud if you ask me. So that's why we felt that this was this was cleaner, it was specific. And it also talks specifically about certifications, which are new to some of these positions or have changed in the last five to 10 years- education and experience. So those are all the things you consider when you hire someone.”

The amendment passed unanimously.

Discussion of the city’s employee compensation continued with a motion to increase the North Adams Youth Services Librarian salary from around $32,000 to over $40,000.

“North Adams has come to the realization that we have to start paying people in order to get good, attractive employees," said Wilkinson. "We grossly underpaid everybody we have. I know it's a budget thing that we've gone through every year. But we're having right now a hard time filling key positions, because nobody wants to come here because we don't pay enough. I mean, I can give you many examples. We had many examples in finance. It's the time we it's time we stepped up to the plate.”

“This position went through two failed cycles of applicants because of the salary," said Councilor Benjamin Lamb. "So this is a very specific component, which I think we're able to address by doing this.”

The council unanimously accepted the modification.

Blackmer also presented an amendment to the ordinance behind the city’s dormant youth commission, made in an effort to revive the body.

“The youth commission shall consist of a total of nine voting members, including six residents aged 13 to 20," she read. "And three adults who represent a variety of interest in the community, the youth commission shall consist of individuals who have an understanding of the needs of young people in North Adams experience with youth programs or youth organizations, or involvement with school or community activities. The member shall represent the diversity of ethnicity, race, gender, sexual orientation, academic and socio economic status of the people of the city, and shall be residents of the city.”

The amendment was accepted by all six present councilors. In addition to LaForest, councilors Marie Harpin and Jessica Sweeney were absent.

The council did face some scathing criticism during public comments, including from Jennifer Barbeau:

“I've been here for multiple times over the past several weeks regarding transparency. And this council continues to ignore your own council rules regarding the posting of Zoom meetings, the posting of minutes regarding the subcommittees, and this has to stop. You guys took oaths to represent the city and we are entitled to have that information and it's continually ignored. One of you suggested that I was telling an untruth in that statement. And I decided to go ahead and follow that pursuit. And I did do a request for public information. And in fact, those meeting minutes are not there. They're not hidden from me. I'm not incapable of finding them nor is the community. If your oath to the residents of North Adams cannot be upheld, I'd suggest that you seriously consider resigning from the city council and allowing someone to fill your seat who is going to continue to educate the public on the decisions being made for our city.”

On the North Adams city website, many of the council’s subcommittee minutes are incomplete. For some, including public safety and community development, none are posted at all.