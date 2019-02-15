No License Needed To Fish In New York This Weekend

The first of a series of free fishing days are scheduled this weekend across New York state.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says anyone can fish without buying a license on Saturday and Sunday. Other free fishing days are scheduled at the end of June, Sept. 28 and on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The agency has tips on how to get started ice fishing on its website. Four inches of solid ice is considered safe for anglers on foot.
Winter anglers in New York primarily catch perch, sunfish, pickerel, northern pike and walleye.
GOING FISHING?
- Public Fishing Rights Maps - Maps for Public Fishing Rights on selected waters in the state (DEC Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9).
- Lake Contour Maps - Contour maps of selected lakes in New York State; arranged by county.
- Statewide Fishing Opportunities - New York statewide fishing opportunities.
- Tidal Hudson River Fishing - Fishing opportunities along the Hudson River.
- Great Lakes/Niagara River/St. Lawrence River Fishing - Fishing opportunities in the New York portions of the Great Lakes, Niagara River, and St. Lawrence River.
- Finger Lakes Fishing - Information on fishing in the Finger Lakes.
- Long Island/NYC Fishing - Freshwater Fishing on Long Island and in New York City
- Southeastern NY Fishing - Information on fishing locations in the Hudson Valley and Catskills region of New York
- East-Central NY Fishing - Fishing opportunities in East-Central New York (Albany, Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Montgomery, Otsego, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Schoharie Counties).
- Adirondack/Lake Champlain Fishing - Maps and fishing information for the Adirondack Region and Lake Champlain of New York State.
- North Central NY Fishing - Fishing opportunities in North Central New York (Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and St. Lawrence Counties).
- Central NY Fishing - Information on fishing locations in central New York
- West Central NY Fishing - Fishing opportunities in West Central New York (Chemung, Genessee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates Counties).
- Western NY Fishing - Fisheries information from western New York.