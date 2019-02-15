No License Needed To Fish In New York This Weekend

By 27 minutes ago
  • Composite photo by Dave Lucas

The first of a series of free fishing days are scheduled this weekend across New York state. 

The Department of Environmental Conservation says anyone can fish without buying a license on Saturday and Sunday. Other free fishing days are scheduled at the end of June, Sept. 28 and on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The agency has tips on how to get started ice fishing on its website. Four inches of solid ice is considered safe for anglers on foot.

Winter anglers in New York primarily catch perch, sunfish, pickerel, northern pike and walleye.

GOING FISHING?

