Nippertown's Greg Haymes' December Music Selections

Greg Haymes of Nippertown is back with his December music selections.

1. "Gee Whiz It's Christmas by the Memphis Ukulele Band from their new album, "Holidays Ain't the Same."

2. "Christmas in Albany" by the Reverberators, playing at the Valatie Bar + Grill tonight.

3. "Daddy It's Snowing Outside Today" by The McKrells from their album "Merry Christmas," playing their Christmas show at the Strand Theatre, the Spa Little Theater and the Parting Glass.

4. "Christmas Must Be Tonight" by Professor Louie & the Crowmatix from their album, "Holiday Time," playing at the Melodies of Christmas show at Proctors through Sunday.

5. "Santa's Comin' in a Whirly Bird" by Ashley Dees.