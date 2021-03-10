Related Program: Morning Edition Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast By WAMC Control Room • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Listen Listening... / 6:38 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunny today. Highs in the mid 50s. Increasing clouds tonight. Lows near 40. Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 60s. Tags: Paul CaiainoShareTweetEmail Related Content NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast By David Guistina • Sep 15, 2020 Listen Listening... / 6:34 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear tonight. Lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s. Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast By David Guistina • Oct 9, 2019 Listen Listening... / 6:47 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast. Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast By Paul Caiano • Dec 16, 2018 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:46 NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Cainao delivers the midday weather summary for Sunday, December 16th, 2018. Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast 10/4/18 By Paul Caiano • Oct 4, 2018 Listen Listening... / 7:03 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy today with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.