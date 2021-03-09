Related Program: Morning Edition Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast By WAMC Control Room • 22 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Listen Listening... / 6:49 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Early morning clouds, then mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid 50s. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • 19 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:49 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Monday, March 8, 2021. Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast By WAMC Control Room • 23 hours ago Listen Listening... / 6:48 Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs near 50. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Mar 5, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:53 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, March 5, 2021.