Newly Installed UVM President Discusses Goals

The University of Vermont formally installed its 27th president last week. Suresh Garimella has been working since July 1st but the traditional installation ceremony brought campus leaders and students, state and local officials and past colleagues to hear Garimella’s vision for the university. Garimella tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he was a bit hesitant about all the pomp and circumstance, but it boosts energy and enthusiasm across the campus.

“UVM is a great place and we need to remind ourselves of all the wonderful things that are going on here and rededicate to doing more of the same and really capitalizing on the jewel that UVM is for the state of Vermont.”

UVM President Suresh Garimella replaces Tom Sullivan, who plans to write a book and then return as a faculty member.