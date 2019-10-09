Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Newly Installed UVM President Discusses Goals

By 11 minutes ago
  • UVM President Suresh Garimella
    UVM President Suresh Garimella
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The University of Vermont formally installed its 27th president last week. Suresh Garimella has been working since July 1st but the traditional installation ceremony brought campus leaders and students, state and local officials and past colleagues to hear Garimella’s vision for the university. Garimella tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he was a bit hesitant about all the pomp and circumstance, but it boosts energy and enthusiasm across the campus.

“UVM is a great place and we need to remind ourselves of all the wonderful things that are going on here and rededicate to doing more of the same and really capitalizing on the jewel that UVM is for the state of Vermont.” 

UVM President Suresh Garimella replaces Tom Sullivan, who plans to write a book and then return as a faculty member.

Tags: 
University of Vermont
UVM
Suresh Garimella
UVM President Suresh Garimella

Related Content

New UVM President Talks About Leading The State’s Land Grant College

By Jul 2, 2019
UVM President Suresh Garimella
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Why would a high-ranking administrator from Purdue University decide to move to Vermont to lead the Green Mountain State’s largest college? On his first day, the new University of Vermont president described to a crowded room of reporters what drew him to the university and his hopes for its future. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has part two of our story.

New University of Vermont President Starts Work

By Jul 1, 2019
UVM President Suresh Garimella talks to reporters during his first day on the job.
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Boxes lined the hallway and workstations leading to the office of the University of Vermont’s president. Monday was the first day on the job for the college’s new leader, and he spoke with a roomful of the region’s reporters about his priorities for Vermont’s largest college.  WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley was there.