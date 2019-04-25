Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Newburgh Says Results Show PFAS In Water After Foam Release

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of Riverkeeper

A recent accidental release of firefighting foam from a hangar at New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County is the subject of debate. The foam made its way into a stream, and testing on behalf of the City of Newburgh shows high levels of PFOA and PFOS. But the company that operates the hangar says the foam does not contain PFOA or PFOS. The state is awaiting separate results.

The accidental release of firefighting foam occurred April 13, and wended its way through storm drains to Silver Stream. An environmental consultant for the City of Newburgh took water samples from Silver Stream and a tributary April 14, and some of the results show levels of PFAS chemicals in excess of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency health advisory of 70 parts per trillion. Interim Newburgh City Manager Joseph Donat:

“This contamination and the test results that we received back speaks to the vulnerability of the city’s watershed. Obviously, it’s worth stating and underscoring that this contamination does not impact or affect the city’s water source. We are currently on a different source and this is nowhere near the contaminated site,” says Donat. “However, the vulnerability of our watershed obviously continues to grow as time goes on. And this is yet another example of how serious the issue is and the critical need for the city to find a permanent, long-term, safe solution to this ongoing risk.”

The city’s main drinking water source, Washington Lake, below Silver Stream, has not been in use since PFOS contamination was announced nearly three years ago. The contamination emanates from Stewart Air National Guard base as the result of the historic use of firefighting foam there, a foam no longer in use. The city’s environmental consultant, Advanced GeoServices Engineering, shows one sample from a tributary flowing into Silver Stream with PFOS at 1,130 parts per trillion. Another sample from Silver Stream turned up PFOS at 541 parts per trillion. The results in the 107-page report show levels for other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The hangar from where the firefighting foam was accidentally released belongs to Atlantic Aviation. Spokesman Bryant Madden says the foam is a C6 blend, not a C8 foam containing PFOS or PFOA. In a statement, he says the company is working closely and in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conversation and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in response to the accidental release and will continue to do so through the completion of the response, investigation and remediation processes.

DEC Chief of Staff Sean Mahar says experts from the agency continue to oversee the cleanup efforts of Atlantic Aviation.

“DEC is requiring the responsible party to deploy all available resources to assist with the cleanup and to ensure public health and the environment are protected. DEC will remain on scene overseeing ongoing cleanup operations and if any violations are uncovered, DEC will take any and all appropriate enforcement actions,” Mahar says. “In addition, DEC has directed the responsible party to undertake a comprehensive sampling effort of water and sediment, and will compare validated results with the city’s samplings. Information provided by the foam’s manufacturer including the material safety data sheet, reports that this foam did not include PFOS. However, DEC is requiring sampling of the foam itself, and will continue our efforts on this spill until the job is done.”

Dan Shapley is water quality program director for Riverkeeper.

“Well, this water is, of course, as we understand, not flowing into the city’s reservoir, which is the good news. The bad news is that it flows onto Moodna Creek and the Hudson River," Shapley says. "So that pollution is still going into the environment. It’s going to affect fish. It’s going to affect water quality along a whole number of stream miles.”

The report from the city’s consultant concludes that though the foam released April 13 was reportedly PFOS free, the concentrations of PFOS significantly increased from concentrations reported in samples collected September 28, 2018.

Tags: 
PFOS
PFOS contamination
PFAS
Stewart International Airport
Interim Newburgh City Manager Joseph Donat
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
DEC

Related Content

DoD Says No To Reimbursing Newburgh For PFAS Expenses

By Allison Dunne Feb 21, 2019

The federal government has told Newburgh that it will not reimburse the city for expenses incurred from PFAS contamination emanating from Stewart Air National Guard base. The interim city manager says the response is unacceptable. Meantime, the area around the base is one of eight communities selected for a government PFAS study.

EPA Rolls Out PFAS Action Plan

By Allison Dunne Feb 14, 2019
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

Earlier today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler laid out the agency’s action plan to address PFAS, a family of chemicals that includes PFOA and PFOS. PFOA and PFOS are toxic substances that have contaminated drinking water in a number of New York communities, including Hoosick Falls and Newburgh.

EPA's PFAS Plan Draws Reaction From Enviros, Impacted Residents

By Allison Dunne Feb 14, 2019
USDA/Wikimedia Commons - Public Domain

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler Thursday laid out the agency’s action plan to address PFAS chemicals. PFOA and PFOS have contaminated drinking water in such New York communities as Hoosick Falls and Newburgh. Environmentalists say the plan doesn’t go far enough, and it’s up to states to take the lead.

Air Force Perflourinated Mitigation Update Finds Homes Still Affected Near Former PAFB

By Mar 13, 2019
wikimedia commons/de:Benutzer:Alex Anlicker

In the 1970’s, the U.S. Air Force began using a firefighting foam that contained the chemicals PFOS and PFOA, which have contaminated water supplies in communities across the Northeast.  The Air Force is now using a May 2016 lifetime health advisory level, or LHA, set by the EPA to determine safe levels and is cleaning up sites above acceptable levels.  A recent update indicates there are still a few homes affected near the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

Schumer To EPA: No More Empty PFOA/PFOS Promises

By Feb 21, 2019
Senator Chuck Schumer in East Greenbush, NY
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer was in East Greenbush Wednesday to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency intends to set a Maximum Contaminant Level for PFOA/PFOS chemicals.

Harmful Algal Blooms Threaten NY Water Bodies

By Sep 25, 2017
Toxics Targeting, Inc.

An environmental database company says toxic algae threatens public recreational and drinking water sources around New York. 