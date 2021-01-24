 Newburgh Releases Draft Police Reform Recommendations | WAMC

Newburgh Releases Draft Police Reform Recommendations

By WAMC News 2 hours ago

The City of Newburgh has released a draft plan to reimagine policing in accordance with a New York State directive.

Seal of the Newburgh Police Department
Credit City of Newburgh, NY

Recommendations in the draft report include giving subpoena power to the city’s Police Community Relations & Review Board, providing alternatives to arrest for those suffering from substance abuse addiction, and increasing police training hours in community relations, implicit-bias, cultural awareness, and de-escalation.

Newburgh’s Police Chief “Butch” Amthor will present the report with city leaders ahead of a virtual public hearing on the plan Monday at 7 p.m. Those interested in providing comment during the meeting can register on the city’s website

Under an excutive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, communities must submit a plan on police reform by April 1st at the risk of losing state funding. 

police reform
City of Newburgh

Related Content

Saratoga Springs Police Reform Task Force Discusses Proposed Revisions

By Jan 21, 2021
The Saratoga Springs Police Reform Task Force
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Facing an April deadline under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s directive, the Saratoga Springs Police Reform Task Force met Wednesday evening to discuss some proposed revisions to policing policy.

Albany Policing Reform And Reinvention Collaborative Presents Draft Final Report

By Jan 21, 2021
January 19 City of Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Meeting
Zoom

The Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative has presented its draft final report.

Schenectady Activist Credited With Idea For Police Reform Policy Lauded By Governor

By Jan 17, 2021
Schenectady Police headquarters
Lucas Willard / WAMC

During his State of the State address last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo praised a reform by the Schenectady Police Department to establish a citizen panel to review potential hires. 

Leaders in the City of Schenectady credit community activist and Executive Director of the COCOA House William Rivas for pitching the idea. 