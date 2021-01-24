Newburgh Releases Draft Police Reform Recommendations

The City of Newburgh has released a draft plan to reimagine policing in accordance with a New York State directive.

Recommendations in the draft report include giving subpoena power to the city’s Police Community Relations & Review Board, providing alternatives to arrest for those suffering from substance abuse addiction, and increasing police training hours in community relations, implicit-bias, cultural awareness, and de-escalation.

Newburgh’s Police Chief “Butch” Amthor will present the report with city leaders ahead of a virtual public hearing on the plan Monday at 7 p.m. Those interested in providing comment during the meeting can register on the city’s website.

Under an excutive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, communities must submit a plan on police reform by April 1st at the risk of losing state funding.