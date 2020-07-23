Newburgh Opens RFPs To Abate Housing Hardships Due To COVID-19 Crisis

In New York, the City of Newburgh is seeking proposals from nonprofits to start a program to prevent homelessness stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials have issued a Request for Proposals from eligible not-for-profit organizations to establish and implement a program in Newburgh that includes temporary assistance to low-to-moderate income individuals and families facing eviction or housing-related hardship linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, from March made available the use of limited funding to the city to help Newburgh residents who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. Proposals are due by August 14.