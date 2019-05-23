The Newburgh Illuminated Festival is an event designed to celebrate the diversity and dynamism of the city with a day of music, art, dance, poetry, food, and more. It brings people and families together to shine a light on the City of Newburgh to bring new people to the area, increased tourism, attract new businesses and have a positive effect on our regional perception.

The brainchild of Newburgh mayor Judy Kennedy, the event will be held this year on June 1 on Broadway near Liberty and Grand Streets from noon until 10pm. Four outdoor performance stages will be featured throughout the day along with the annual Colorfest, activities especially for children on the lawn of Washington Headquarters, musical guests at the Wherehouse, a dance and performing arts stage, a fashion show and much more.

To tell us more, we welcome Festival Board Chairman, Paul Ernenwein.