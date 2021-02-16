Newburgh Hires New Fire Chief

A New York congressman is urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fend off layoffs of a dozen firefighters in a Hudson Valley city.

Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has written to FEMA asking for expedited approval of a grant application from the Newburgh Fire Department. The money would come from the Firefighters Grant Program known as SAFER, or the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. Maloney says that without approval of the grant, the fire department will have to lay off 12 firefighters at the end of the year.