New York's New Redistricting Process Ramps Up

Next year, New York state will have a new legislative map — and a new way of drawing it. Using the results of the 2020 Census, lines will be redrawn for seats in Albany and Washington — with New York losing one U.S. House member.
The Independent Redistricting Commission is holding a series of public meetings to take comment on the process. Joining us for more is Richard Rifkin, the legal director for the government law center at Albany Law School, who has just published a redistricting explainer.
