New Yorker Gets First Public COVID Vaccine

The first person in the U.S. to get the approved coronavirus vaccine is an ICU nurse in New York. The event was carried on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s livestream this morning.

The nurse, Sandra Lindsay, works in the critical care unit at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, located in Queens, and has for months been on the front lines of the pandemic. She got the shot on the governor’s web feed, which was carried by the news channels live. Lindsay says he wants to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.



“I believe in science, as a nurse my practice is guided by science,” Lindsay said. “I trust science.”



She says people still need to practice safety precautions, though like wearing masks and limiting in person interactions.



Cuomo, who watched over Zoom, calls the vaccine “the weapon that will end the war.” But he says it only works if people take it.



“Every American has to do their part,” Cuomo said. “ It's going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass. So, this is the light at the end of the tunnel But it’s a long tunnel."



The first doses go to emergency care medical professionals, and residents and staff at nursing homes. It could take until next summer for everyone who wants to to receive the vaccine.