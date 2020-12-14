 New Yorker Gets First Public COVID Vaccine | WAMC

New Yorker Gets First Public COVID Vaccine

By Karen DeWitt 3 hours ago
  • New Yorker Gets First Public COVID Vaccine
    New Yorker Gets First Public COVID Vaccine

The first person in the U.S. to get the approved coronavirus vaccine is an ICU nurse in New York. The event was carried on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s livestream this morning.

The nurse, Sandra Lindsay, works in the critical care unit at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, located in Queens, and has for months been on the front lines of the pandemic. She got the shot on the governor’s web feed, which was carried by the news channels live. Lindsay says he wants to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.

“I believe in science, as a nurse my practice is guided by science,” Lindsay said. “I trust science.”

She says people still need to practice safety precautions, though like wearing masks and limiting in person interactions.

Cuomo, who watched over Zoom, calls the vaccine “the weapon that will end the war.” But he says it only works if people take it.

“Every American has to do their part,” Cuomo said. “ It's going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass. So, this is the light at the end of the tunnel But it’s a long tunnel."

The first doses go to emergency care medical professionals, and residents and staff at nursing homes. It could take until next summer for everyone who wants to to receive the vaccine.

Related Content

Cuomo: COVID Vaccines Could Come As Early As The Weekend

By Dec 9, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo's office has made estimates on how many initial COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed across New York.
Twitter: @NYGovCuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered more details of New York’s COVID-19 vaccination program, saying he expects a state panel to approve the first round of shots by this Friday.

Poll Finds Many In Massachusetts Unlikely To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dec 1, 2020
COVID-19 Diagram
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A new poll finds a majority of Massachusetts residents say they are likely to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 when one becomes available.

HV County Execs Grapple With COVID Uptick And New Restrictions

By Allison Dunne Nov 13, 2020
Rockland County Executive Ed Day delivers COVID-19 briefing November 10, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Rockland County Executive Ed Day/screenshot by WAMC, Allison Dunne

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises nationally and in New York, counties in the Hudson Valley are also seeing their numbers increase. One leader says his county is at the beginning of a second wave, while another is hopeful as a drug company with offices in his county is developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo: NYS Will Independently Review COVID-19 Vaccine

By Sep 24, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking September 24, 2020
WAMC screen capture

Saying he does not trust the federal government, Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state will conduct its own review of any COVID-19 vaccines that are deemed to be ready for use.