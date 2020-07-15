 New Yorker Cartoonist Roz Chast Illustrates Collection Of Rules For Couples | WAMC
New Yorker Cartoonist Roz Chast Illustrates Collection Of Rules For Couples

By 1 hour ago

Roz Chast has loved to draw cartoons since she was a child growing up in Brooklyn and began selling cartoons to the New Yorker as soon as she submitted them in 1978. Chast's cartoons have also been published in many other magazines.

She has illustrated several books and won many awards for her work. her memoir, "Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant," was a number one New York Times bestseller.

Her latest is "You Can Only Yell At Me for One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples." It is written with New Yorker contributor Patricia Marx.

