New Yorker Cartoonist Roz Chast Illustrates Collection Of Rules For Couples

Being able to hold one’s head high and call oneself a writer is the goal of many a passionate storyteller. But how does one get published? And what happens after that? Critical or sales success (or being published again) is far from a foregone conclusion.

Courtney Maum is the author of the novels “Costalegre,” “Touch,” and “I’m Having So Much Fun Here Without You.” She brings her personal experience and input and insight from many other accomplished writers to her new book, “Before and After The Book Deal;” an all-inclusive guide for writers about how to navigate and, importantly, survive the publishing world.

With chapters like “Getting and Right” and “Getting it Out There” and down-to-Earth sub-headings like “Can I stay in my corporate job without losing my creative edge?” and “My book sales are sluggish - should I crawl under a rock and die?,” Maum peels back the gauzy romantic curtain of a working author’s life - and replaces it with clarity and detailed advice.

“Before and After The Book Deal: A Writer’s Guide to Finishing, Publishing, Promoting, and Surviving Your First Book” was published by Catapult earlier this month, and Maum will be at Oblong Books and Music in Rhinebeck, New York on Thursday, January 23 at 6 p.m.