New York State Writers Institute Presents Robert Boyers 10/17

Robert Boyers’ new book is "The Tyranny of Virtue." It is a collection of essays about the decline of civility and academic freedom promoted by, as Boyers sees it, excesses of political correctness at America’s universities.

Boyers, who defines himself as a liberal, decries the intolerance of his fellow liberals for political and intellectual diversity.

Robert Boyers is the editor of "Salmagundi," a professor of English at Skidmore College, and the director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute. He will be speaking at a New York State Writers Institute event on Thursday afternoon at UAlbany.